(Bloomberg) -- The geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine has laid bare the dysfunction of global energy markets, according to Mark Carney, who also warned that the climate shock ahead will “dwarf” today’s hardships.

Carney, who is the vice chairman of Brookfield Asset Management and a former governor of the Bank of England, said the war and its ramifications “have put into sharp relief the many failings of our global energy system.”

Speaking at the Bloomberg Intelligence ESG Investment Forum on Thursday, the 57-year-old said fossil fuels have become “a weapon in a horrific and unjust war.” And as the rest of the world struggles to fill the energy gap created by Russia’s hostility, the climate crisis is still worsening, Carney said.

As a result, we’re “building future costs that will dwarf current hardships,” he said. The goal, therefore, is to seize this moment and move away from fossil fuels, even though the transition “will be complex,” he said. “It’s risky and it’ll be disruptive but it can no longer be delayed.” Carney also spoke of the “multi-decade investment boom” that the renewable energy market represents.

Click here for the full schedule for the Bloomberg Intelligence event.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.