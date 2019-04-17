(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is pushing the financial industry and central banks to do more on climate change, warning they can’t ignore the risks.

In an article written with Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Carney said the “enormous human and financial costs of climate change are having a devastating effect on our collective wellbeing.”

Targets set in the Paris Agreement, and efforts by governments to limit the global rise in temperatures, will require a “massive reallocation of capital,” they wrote.

“If some companies and industries fail to adjust to this new world, they will fail to exist,” Carney and Villeroy said in the article in the Guardian newspaper, co-authored with Frank Elderson, chair of the Network for Greening the Financial System.

That network of central banks and supervisors was set up to work on climate-related financial risks and will publish its first major report on Wednesday.

“The prime responsibility for climate policy will continue to sit with governments,” Carney and Villeroy said. “And the private sector will determine the success of the adjustment. But as financial policymakers and prudential supervisors, we cannot ignore the obvious risks before our eyes.”

