(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned about damage to the global economy from rising protectionism, describing a “widespread slowdown” that may require a major policy response.

Carney said the “intensification of trade tensions has increased the downside risks to global and U.K. growth,” citing falling business confidence and pessimism among households. He also said the U.K. faces the additional threat of a no-deal Brexit on business investment.

Investors are anticipating that central banks in the U.S. and Europe are preparing to open the monetary stimulus taps once again and cut interest rates to support growth. Carney said support may be needed but, echoing many of his central bank colleagues, added that governments must also step up with fiscal measures.

Carney said that the BOE still expects higher interest rates will be needed if Brexit goes smoothly, though it’s “unsurprising” that the market takes a different view given that traders place more weight on the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

While the U.S. and China agreed a truce in their stand-off at the weekend, President Donald Trump’s administration has since proposed more tariffs on European Union goods, a move related to the long-running trans-Atlantic subsidy dispute between Boeing Co. and Airbus SE.

Tariff Impact

The tariffs announced so far will lower U.K. economic output by 0.1% point, Carney said. That would swell to minus 0.4% if all measures, including auto tariffs, are introduced. A big shock to business confidence could take off 1% our output.

“Monetary policy must address the consequences of such uncertainty for the behavior of businesses, households and financial markets,” Carney said. “In some jurisdictions, the impact may warrant a near term policy response as insurance to maintain the expansion.”

The governor added that if there is a “material trade shock, other policies, including fiscal policy, would likely need to play important roles.”

Carney also repeated that the BOE’s response in the event of a no-deal Brexit won’t be an “automatic” jump to a rate cut. He said action will depend on how it affects the economy and the pound.

To contact the reporter on this story: Fergal O'Brien in Zurich at fobrien@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Stirling at cstirling1@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint, Andrew Atkinson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.