(Bloomberg) -- Cruise ship operator Carnival Corp. may sell debt to bring down its interest expense when the opportunity arises, Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein said in an interview.

“We’re always looking at opportunities,” Bernstein told Bloomberg on Tuesday, adding that the company’s efforts to reduce its $33.7 billion pile of debt don’t prevent it from refinancing at lower rates, he said.

Other cruise companies also have tapped the bond market this year. Viking Cruises Ltd. on Monday sold $720 million of junk bonds to refinance costly debt issued in the early days of the pandemic, following a similar deal by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. in February.

Carnival most recently sold bonds in 2022. It has upcoming maturities in October, followed by others in 2024 and 2026, though the company has sufficient cash to pay them down should it choose to, Bernstein said. The CFO in April told Bloomberg that the company shouldn’t have a need to refinance debt in the coming two to three years.

Read more: Carnival CFO Plans to Skip Bond Market as Rates Soar

Despite the increases in interest rates in recent quarters, Carnival’s financing costs have fallen, Bernstein said. “The credit cost of our company has come down more than interest rates have gone up,” he said.

Some analysts expect the company to raise additional debt funding. “We’ve been very consistently saying that Carnival is going to continue being an active debt issuer,” said Jody Lurie, a credit analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

