(Bloomberg) -- Carnival Corp. detected unauthorized access to its computer systems three months ago, prompting the cruise operator to notify regulators and hire a cybersecurity firm to investigate.

The Miami-based company said Thursday in response to questions that it noticed the activity on March 19 and “acted quickly to shut down the event and prevent further unauthorized access.”

The investigation found there had been third-party access to personal data on customers, employees and crew for its Carnival, Holland America and Princess lines, as well as company medical operations. The breach was previously reported by Bleeping Computer.

“There is evidence indicating a low likelihood of the data being misused,” Carnival said.

The company said it alerted affected individuals and set up a call center to respond to their questions.

Like all of the global cruise industry, Carnival’s business has been essentially on hold since March 2020 because of Covid-19. The company is plotting a gradual return to U.S. operations starting in the coming weeks.

