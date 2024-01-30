(Bloomberg) -- Carnival Corp. has rerouted cruise itineraries for 12 ships that were scheduled to go through the Red Sea in May after two months of missile, drone and hijacking attacks by Houthi militants.

Changing course will impact the cruise operator’s 2024 earnings by seven to eight cents per share, with most of the impact in the second quarter, according to a statement Tuesday morning.

Carnival doesn’t have any further Red Sea transits until November and said the losses should be offset by bookings that are coming in higher than expected. Volumes since November are at an all-time high and the company said the first half of 2024 is almost fully booked with no impact on reservation trends from the Red Sea situation.

Shares rose as much as 3.9% in early New York trading but pared those gains to trade up about 0.5% at 9:55 a.m.

The shipping world has fallen into mayhem as the Yemen-based Houthis have launched attacks on vessels in the Red Sea in protest to Israel’s Invasion of Gaza. The groups missile attacks have diverted cargo ships and tankers around Africa, sending oil prices higher in recent weeks.

Carnival’s shares have fallen about 10% this year after rallying 130% in 2023, when bookings recovered faster than expected following the Covid-19 pandemic.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.