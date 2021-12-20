(Bloomberg) -- Carnival Corp.’s results in the fourth quarter fell short of Wall Street’s expectations as the pandemic continues to hamper the cruise industry.

The company reported a loss of $2.31 a share for the period ended Nov. 30, according to a statement Monday, missing analysts’ average projection of a $1.46 loss. Sales of $1.29 billion also fell short of the $1.53 billion consensus.

Carnival, like other cruise line operators, has been struggling to return to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ship operators have been operating at reduced capacity and implementing Covid-19 safeguards, such as masking and proof of vaccination for guests and crew.

Occupancy improved to 58% in the fourth quarter from the prior three months, but that was still below expectations. Available lower berth days of 10.2 million in the quarter were below the 10.3 million analyst estimate.

Carnival shares were little changed at 9:43 a.m. in New York, paring losses of as much as 3.7%. The stock has been whipsawed by the virus, rising more than 40% at the recent high in June before a steep tumble. They’re were down 15.6% for the year through Friday.

The company is optimistic about recent trends. “Our cash from operations turned positive in the month of November, and we expect consistently positive cash flow beginning in the second quarter of 2022 as additional ships resume guest cruise operations,” Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said in the statement.

