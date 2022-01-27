(Bloomberg) -- Carnival Corp. said it has seen a “dampening” in cruise bookings for the second half of the year in comparison to 2019, after the omicron Covid-19 variant swept across the U.S.

Carnival, which resumed U.S. sailings last year after a pandemic hiatus, said it’s seen increased cancellations since the start of its fiscal year, due to positive Covid test results prior to travel and challenges in getting tests.

“In addition, in the last few weeks we have seen a dampening of the booking activity for the second half of 2022 relative to 2019,” the company said in its 10-k filing Thursday.

Shares in the world’s largest cruise operator extended losses for the day to 4.6% as of 1:26 p.m. New York time.

