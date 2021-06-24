(Bloomberg) -- Carnival Corp. Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald estimates that the company will have its entire cruise fleet of 91 cruise ships operating by next spring, a bit later than it originally hoped.

The company has already announced returns for 42 ships by the end of the company’s fiscal year, which ends Nov. 30, according to a quarterly business update on Thursday.

The latest estimates on timing suggest the company won’t meet its previous best-case scenario. On an April 7 conference call, Donald said he would like to have the full fleet going “by the end of this year, early next year,” but he portrayed that time frame as an “aspiration.”

The company reported an adjusted net loss for the second quarter of $2.04 billion, near the worse end of estimates compiled by Bloomberg, which ranged from $1.14 billion to $2.09 billion.

Shares of Carnival fell less than 1% to $27.97 as of 9:48 a.m. in New York.

Like the rest of the industry, Carnival’s cruise operations have remained mostly shut down, with notable exceptions including Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises-branded voyages in Europe. But North American cruises are expected to return in the coming weeks.

