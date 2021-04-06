(Bloomberg) -- Carnival Corp., the largest cruise operator, is threatening to move some of its business away from U.S. ports as the federal government continues to restrict voyages over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While we have not made plans to move Carnival Cruise Line ships outside of our U.S. home ports, we may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations, which have been on ‘pause’ for over a year,” Christine Duffy, president of the company’s namesake Carnival division, said in a statement Tuesday.

The brand is extending the suspension of U.S. operations through the end of June. But under current government restrictions, management essentially had no choice. The company’s Seabourn luxury division announced plans on Tuesday to restart cruises from Greece in July.

The cruise industry in recent weeks has called on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to let voyages from U.S. ports resume. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose state is home to the major lines and a gateway port for Caribbean cruises, added to their voices. The CDC technically lifted its ban on cruises in October but issued a so-called conditional order with a multistep process that companies must meet to sail again.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., the No. 3 player, said Monday it plans to start cruising from U.S. ports on July 4 with fully vaccinated guests and crew.

The cruise lines say the CDC has dragged its feet in the process, keeping the industry shuttered even as other tourism businesses have begun to rebound. Cruise Lines International Association, the lobbying group that represents most of the companies, wants the CDC to drop the conditional framework completely and guarantee that sailings can start by July.

According to the trade group, cruise lines need about 90 days to prepare for a return, so a degree of certainty is needed now.

