(Bloomberg) -- Carlos Ghosn’s wife Carole expressed frustration that France hasn’t done more to help her husband, the former head of Renault SA, who’s still awaiting trial in Japan almost one year after his shock arrest on charges of financial misconduct.

In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, she said French President Emmanuel Macron hasn’t answered her pleas for help.

“The silence from the Elysees Palace is deafening,” she said. “I thought France was a country that defended the presumption of innocence. They’ve all forgotten everything Carlos did for France’s economy and for Renault. The message being sent is that, in France, if you’re rich and a corporate boss, then you aren’t defended by your country.”

In addition to Renault, Ghosn also led Nissan Motor Co. for years and held the companies’ two-decade partnership together until his arrest last November on the allegations, which he has denied.

“All we’re asking for is the respect of his human rights and his right to defend himself, to a fair and quick trial in Japan or in France, where he is a citizen,” his wife said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Melissa Pozsgay in Paris at mpozsgay@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Geraldine Amiel at gamiel@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua, James Ludden

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.