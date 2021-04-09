Carolyn Wilkins named to financial policy committee at Bank of England

LONDON - Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins is joining a committee at the Bank of England responsible for financial stability.

Wilkins has been named an external member of the financial policy committee at Britain's central bank.

She fills a vacancy created by the departure of Donald Kohn.

Wilkins will serve a three-year term, which begins on June 21.

She was a frontrunner for the top job at the Bank of Canada when Stephen Poloz announced his retirement, but lost out to Tiff Macklem.

Wilkins stepped down from the Bank of Canada in December.