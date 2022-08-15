(Bloomberg) -- Carrefour SA will close its stores in Kenya at 5 p.m. local time as the nation awaits the announcement of the winner of Aug. 9 presidential elections.

The French retailer didn’t give a reason for closing early. Past elections in East Africa’s biggest economy has been marred with violence. More than 1,000 people were killed after a vote in late 2007.

Supporters of the frontrunners -- Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga -- gathered at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s national tallying center in the capital, Nairobi, on Monday amid a heightened security presence. The commission, which was supposed to announce the result at 3 p.m. local time, has yet to start the briefing.

