(Bloomberg) -- Carrefour SA made an offer to take over a network of 7,000 local supermarkets owned by the struggling French retail group Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, Les Echos reported, without disclosing its sources.

Carrefour is also bidding for a number of hypermarkets and supermarkets belonging to Casino, the French business daily reported.

It may offer €500 million to €600 million ($545 million-$654 million) for the local network plus more for the additional stores, according to the report.

Les Echos said other retail groups - including Intermarché, Lidl and Leclerc - may also lodge bids. Groupe Casino is expected to announce on Monday to whom it will sell the assets.

A spokesperson for Carrefour declined to comment. An email sent outside business hours to Casino’s communication department was not immediately answered.

