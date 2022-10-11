(Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to buy Carrefour SA’s second sustainability-linked debt offering in six months, even though the bonds again didn’t include any emission-reduction targets to help achieve climate goals.

In a sign of strong appetite for ethical debt despite broader market volatility hindering global issuance, the French grocer’s 500 million euro ($485 million) bond sale last week was over six time subscribed by investors.

And the company appears to be doing everything right on paper: it’s setting out climate plans and after the first bond was issued it reviewed the ambitiousness of those targets. But it has again failed to tie the emissions goals to its sustainability-linked bonds.

“Carrefour reiterated its commitment to reducing packaging and food waste, but surprisingly made no reference to its updated greenhouse gas emissions targets,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Remus Negoita said about the latest bonds.

Issuances with weak sustainability goals feed into wider concern that trillions of dollars flowing into green-labeled assets provide little to zero meaningful impact on tackling climate change.

Carrefour is not alone when it comes to setting unambitious targets in the ESG debt market. The UK’s largest grocery chain Tesco Plc’s corporate goals cover both direct and indirect emissions, but its SLB objectives are linked solely to direct emissions, leaving out 98.4% of its carbon footprint.

Maturity Mismatch?

Carrefour did its homework, revising its sustainability-linked framework to also cover some indirect Scope 3 emissions — produced by its suppliers -- alongside its direct emissions, known as Scope 1 and 2.

But so far, Carrefour’s bond objectives are similar to the ones the grocery chain set for its two-part debut SLB in March -- related to avoiding the use of packaging and reducing food waste. While the goals address some industry-specific topics, they don’t contribute to the company’s action plan to achieve carbon neutrality by cutting back on greenhouse emissions.

A Carrefour spokesperson said its emissions target date was further out than the bonds mature, hence they didn’t include the goals in the issue. The company decided to sell notes coming due in 2028 “to fit the duration of our portfolio, the rates curve and investor appetite at this point in time,” the company said in an emailed reply to questions from Bloomberg News.

“We have opted to keep the same key performance indicators as last time for sake of continuity and clarity, as our previous issuances were only six-months old,” Carrefour said. “Scope 3 is part of our framework, we are of course considering to include it as a KPI in future issuances, depending on their maturities.”

Sustainability-Linked Boom

Although the goal is to encourage companies to adopt more climate-friendly and socially inclusive policies, the changes are often less than meets the eye as demand for such products outstrips supply.

Carrefour is an attractive name to investors because it’s a “consumer non-cyclical,” meaning that it is less impacted by economic conditions, according to Thomas Leys, a London-based investment director at abrdn plc.

“Not many investors buy the bonds for the SLB targets, which are often weak or already largely achieved,” Leys said. “That doesn’t mean the bond is a bad investment if you just want credit exposure to the name.”

Nevertheless, growing criticism of weak targets in SLBs is starting to raise questions whether such bonds deserve the sustainability tag.

