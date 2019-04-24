(Bloomberg) -- Carrefour SA’s growing sales of organic food helped the French retailer make up for continued weakness in its non-grocery business in the first quarter.

Comparable sales rose 2.7 percent to 20 billion euros ($22.4 billion), the company said Wednesday, meeting analysts’ estimates.

Key Insights

Growing sales of organic food are boosting CEO Alexandre Bompard’s effort to revamp the company’s sprawling suburban stores, which sell everything from garden hoses to green beans and jewelry under one roof.

Sales at those stores have been persistently weak, and the non-food business remained a drag in the first quarter. Bompard’s strategy of hanging on to so-called hypermarkets contrasts with that of rival Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, which has been selling off unprofitable big-box outlets to rivals including Leclerc and Intermarche.

While Brazil posted solid sales growth of 6.6 percent, depreciation in the real and the Argentine peso continued to hurt results.

Market Reaction

Shares in Carrefour, which reported figures after Paris markets closed, have risen 1.8 percent over the past 12 months.

Get More

For more on the results, click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Williams in Paris at rwilliams323@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier, John Lauerman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.