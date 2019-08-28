(Bloomberg) -- Public support for Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has slumped to the lowest level since she took office, making her the city’s least popular leader ever, according to the latest Hong Kong Public Opinion Program survey. Her average rating plunged to 26.3 out of 100 points in August, down from 31.8 in July. Lam has come under fire amid 12 straight weeks of protests as her government refused to make any concessions since declaring a controversial extradition bill dead.

To contact the reporters on this story: Natalie Lung in Hong Kong at flung6@bloomberg.net;Matt Turner in Hong Kong at mturner107@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Matt Turner

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.