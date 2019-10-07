(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vowed to stop violence and attacks on businesses, after days of demonstrations battered the city, paralyzed its transit system and led to a collapse in tourist numbers.

“This kind of violence has become limitless and lawless,” Lam told reporters Tuesday. The city government “will use its greatest determination to halt these violent acts,” she said.

Lam said the government would offer support to industries affected by the protests and called for developers and store owners to provide relief measures during a regular news conference Tuesday before a meeting of the city’s Executive Council.

Stressing the impact to Hong Kong’s economy, she said visitor arrivals to the Asian financial hub had dropped 50% year-on-year during the Oct. 1-6 National Day holiday period, when the city is usually packed with tourists.

Some businesses, including those with ties to the mainland and others whose owners have spoken out against protest violence or in support of the government, were vandalized over the weekend.

Recent days of violence followed her invocation of the city’s colonial era emergency powers ordinance, which grants her administration sweeping new powers to detain and arrest protesters, as well as censor publications and communications networks. It was last used more than a half century ago to put down violent Maoist riots in 1967.

To contact the reporters on this story: Iain Marlow in Hong Kong at imarlow1@bloomberg.net;Shawna Kwan in Hong Kong at wkwan35@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Karen Leigh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.