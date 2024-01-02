(Bloomberg) -- Carrier Global Corp. is eying the sale of its industrial fire alarm business as soon as the end of this quarter and plans to sell or spin off the residential alarm business as well, according to Chief Executive Officer David Gitlin.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company is in talks with “a number of potential buyers” for the industrial side, David Gitlin said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. The actions would represent a change in strategy from September, when Bloomberg News reported that Carrier was exploring public stock listings for the industrial and residential parts of its alarm unit.

It’s the latest effort to focus on its mainstay heating and cooling equipment businesses. Carrier last month agreed to sell its security business to Honeywell International Inc. for $4.95 billion and offload its commercial refrigeration unit to joint venture partner Haier. And on Tuesday, it finalized a $13 billion purchase of Viessmann Climate Solutions to grow its heating and cooling operations in Europe.

Gitlin said the company aims to buy back at least $2.5 billion worth of stock once its leverage ratio returns to 2% and plans for annual growth of 6% to 8% going forward.

“The key is to do deals that are good for growth,” he said.

