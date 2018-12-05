(Bloomberg) -- The hunt for higher yields is all set to return to emerging markets in 2019 as central banks zealously guard their interest-rate advantage over the Federal Reserve.

From Indonesia to South Africa and Mexico, policy makers countered Fed tightening with aggressive rate hikes this year, sometimes even preemptively. That’s left their currencies with greater risk-adjusted returns for traders who borrow in dollars and invest in developing nations.

Expected carry returns for the next 12 months are rising at a time when the worst rout since 2015 has made currency valuations too low to ignore. But perhaps the biggest surprise is that even after drawing down foreign exchange to bolster their currencies, emerging markets have escaped any serious dents in their reserve buffers.

That means greater probability of returns at lower risk for investors.

Arbitrage Opportunity

Potential carry returns in the next 12 months, as signaled by non-deliverable forwards and currency options, have risen to multi-year highs for some currencies. Thirteen of the 20 major emerging-market currencies assessed by Bloomberg project positive gains even after adjusting for volatility.

Mexico’s peso and Turkey’s lira offer implied carry returns that are near the highest in a decade as the currencies stabilize after political upheavals

For Argentina’s peso, the arbitrage opportunity is the best in three years, while for Russia’s ruble, it’s the highest since February

Countries where central bankers have stayed dovish and which project negative carry are: Hungary, where short-term bond yields are now negative, and Taiwan, which has the worst promised returns across emerging markets

Value Beckons

The 2018 sell-off hit all emerging-market currencies, but the worst was reserved for eastern European, African and Latin American currencies. The relative outperformance of Asian currencies has left them overvalued and hence bargain hunters may look west in the new year.

Even after their rebound, the Argentine peso and Turkish lira are the lowest valued currencies relative to their own past

China’s neighborhood is looking expensive. That may lend weight to those speculating Beijing will weaken the currency beyond 7 per dollar, especially if the recent trade truce with the U.S. proves short-lived

With great carry and a cheap currency, Russia is beginning to look irresistible, provided the U.S. doesn’t ramp up sanctions

Low Risk

Central banks in emerging markets have plenty of firepower to defend their currencies if they need to. Those for all the 20 currencies have foreign reserves equivalent to more than three months of imports, which is the International Monetary Fund’s recommended threshold.

Brazil, Russia, Taiwan and China look especially resilient, with coverage ratios of more than 15 months

Turkey and Hungary have much lower buffers. But Turkish reserves have risen 9 percent since hitting a low in October

