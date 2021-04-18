(Bloomberg) -- The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition kicked off on Monday in China’s financial hub, a multiday event aimed at showcasing the best and brightest car innovations in the world’s biggest vehicle market. Electric cars and intelligent-driving technology will doubtless be a major theme, with everyone from startups to the most venerable automakers plowing money into cleaner transport.

Any announcements from companies like Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp. will also be closely watched, as some of China’s biggest names in tech muscle into EVs too. The show is also unique in the sense it’s being held, in all its physical glory, as many other countries are in the grips of worsening coronavirus outbreaks. China has largely managed to contain the virus, meaning big events such as this one are possible.

Bloomberg News captured the pulse of the show throughout the main press day. Updated as of 9:44 a.m. in Beijing.

Big Spending But No Cars

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. is a stock-market darling, with its shares rallying more than 1,000% over the past 12 months, giving it a market value greater than Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. But despite raising billions of dollars, the company hasn’t sold a single car under its own brand. Although has a huge presence at this year’s Shanghai Auto Show, media can’t get up close and personal with its Hengchi models on display. The cars are contained within glass fences and only security and company personnel are allowed in. A Bloomberg reporter who tried to enter was promptly escorted away.

Toyota Hastens Electric Push

The world’s largest carmaker previewed its “Beyond Zero” BZ 4X, an electric SUV sitting on its new “e-TNGA” platform at the show on Monday. The vehicle is a compact SUV that resembles Toyota’s popular Rav-4, but is built on a entirely new platform. Hybrid heavyweight Toyota Motor Corp. has taken a more cautious approach to EVs but that is starting to change with the the latest debut. By comparison, Volkswagen, Toyota’s main global rival, is betting $29 billion on new battery technology to accelerate its shift to EVs.

The Japanese automaker says the e-TNGA platform will speed up deployment of new EVs, reducing development time and allowing different models to be designed in parallel.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.