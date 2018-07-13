(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Germany’s big three luxury automakers — BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi — won’t be participating in the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It’s a big decision for car companies to eschew an auto show, and there’s also a big reason why: These days, many of them find CES in Las Vegas to be a better platform for product launches.

A look at CES exhibitors over time reveals something quite striking: There are now more automotive and vehicle technology exhibitors at the annual trade show than there are computer hardware and software exhibitors. German automakers aren’t alone in positioning their technology within an entire ecosystem of devices that enhance passenger experience and driving, ones that will also eventually remove humans from the driving loop entirely.

Making cars is hard. Big automakers have had a century to get it right, but they’ve had far less time to master apps and customer service, which are increasingly important for the future of transportation. When users of an automaker’s own car-sharing app say “Stick to big trucks and dealerships, not tech and user experience,” it’s a sign that there’s work to be done. Automobile technology might make a bigger splash these days than computer hardware, but automakers themselves still have much to master in a shared, connected, digital automotive age.

Weekend reading

The electric vehicle industry has minted a new billionaire. He’s 77, Korean and makes copper coils.

China’s Warren Buffett-backed electric bus maker BYD Co. has partnered with Generate Capital Inc. to establish an e-bus leasing program in the U.S.

Softbank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son says his $100 billion Vision Fund’s strategy “doesn’t have to be comprehensible to the world because we’re doing it to win and to grow for the next 300 years.”

Sidewalk Labs LLC’s head of urban systems lays out expectations, uncertainties and policy choices for self-driving cities.

India is now the largest buyer of U.S. exported coal.

The Church of England has said that from 2023, its 12 billion-pound endowment and investment funds will sell their shares in fossil fuel companies that are slow to tackle global warming.

Officials in Houston and elsewhere are lowballing flood damage estimates, putting people rebuilding from natural disasters back in vulnerable environments.

How the U.S.-versus-the-world trade war ballooned from 18 products to 10,000.

California hit its 2020 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target in 2016.

Profile of Theresia Gouw, a veteran of General Motors Co. and BP Plc, founder of Aspect Ventures LP, and the richest female venture capitalist in the U.S.

Bloomberg’s Ann Vandermey wonders: Why are young billionaires so boring?

Get Sparklines delivered to your inbox. Sign up here. And subscribe to Bloomberg All Access and get much, much more. You'll receive our unmatched global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, the Bloomberg Open and the Bloomberg Close.

To contact the author of this story: Nathaniel Bullard at nbullard@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.