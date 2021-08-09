(Bloomberg) -- Investors haven’t taken into account the market risk inherent in China, said short seller Carson Block.

“I think that investors for the past decade were basically pulling the wool over their own eyes on the capriciousness of the policy environment in China,” Block, chief investment officer of Muddy Waters Capital, said in an interview Monday on Bloomberg TV. “So that’s coming home now to bite a number of investors. But it’s just one of many risks that you really need to take into account but investors have not.”

These risks are another reason “why, all other things being equal, a China stock should trade at a significant discount relative to a stock of a company that’s based in the U.S.,” he said. “But often we’ve found that they don’t.”

China has sought to rein in private enterprise in a range of industries from technology to education that Beijing blames for exacerbating inequality, increasing financial risk and challenging the government’s authority. The moves wiped out about $1 trillion from shares listed on the mainland, in Hong Kong and the U.S. last month.

Turmoil triggered by the crackdown had left some market participants wondering whether the nation’s stocks had become uninvestable.

