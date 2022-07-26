(Bloomberg) -- Short seller Carson Block was sued for allegedly failing to share a $14 million whistle-blower award he received from the US Securities and Exchange Commission for exposing an ongoing fraud.

Kevin Barnes said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York state court that he co-authored the report that netted Block and his firm Muddy Waters LLC the March 2022 award. Barnes accused Block of breach of partnership and is seeking half of the amount.

“Defendants have refused to compensate Barnes from the award or provide a reconciliation of such funds,” the lawsuit said. “Moreover, defendants have wrongfully asserted exclusive control over the report and excluded Barnes from transparency into the SEC determination process, resulting in defendants’ negligently prosecuting the matter.”

A representative for Block didn’t have an immediate comment.

