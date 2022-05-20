(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Rick Caruso has taken a narrow lead in the primary election for Los Angeles mayor, according to a poll commissioned by a group supporting his closest rival, Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass.

A survey released by the Communities United for Bass for LA Mayor 2022 on Friday showed 37% of likely voters backing Caruso and 35% favoring Bass, among a field of about a dozen candidates.

However, when it comes down to a head-to-head race with the top two candidates, Bass took the polling lead, where 48% of voters prefer the congresswoman compared with Caruso’s 39%, according to the poll.

If no single person receives more than 50% of the vote to secure an outright win in the June 7 nonpartisan primary, the two leading candidates will compete in a November run-off. Mayor Eric Garcetti is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

The number of undecided voters appears to be shrinking as the primary nears. “Although previous polls indicated that approximately 40% of voters were undecided in March, only 10% of voters remain undecided in the latest poll,” according to a statement released by the group, which describes itself as an independent expenditure committee that was formed in March 2022 to support the Bass campaign.

