(Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. beat Wall Street expectations in the third quarter, defying the challenges posed by rising interest rates and high inflation.

Carvana reported $148 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, after saying it would reach $75 million in Ebitda during the quarter. Wall Street had expected it to make $59.7 million. The company’s revenue was $2.77 billion, almost exactly in line with consensus estimates.

The online used-car retailer has lowered costs in recent quarters and restructured some of its debt to lower interest payments. In August, Carvana raised its financial forecast, a sign that its efforts to slash spending by $1 billion were showing results.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company has been working to move past an ill-fated expansion several years ago. Chief Executive Officer Ernest Garcia III said he aims to lower costs, get interest payments under control and eventually get to a point where the company starts growing again.

The stock swung between gains and losses after the close of regular trading. It closed up 15% Thursday to $29.92.

Carvana shares soared this year from a low of less than $5 a share in January when it became clear the company would restructure its debt and avoid default for at least a couple of years. But lately, pressure in the used-car market has sent the stock down about 40% since the beginning of August.

The company warned of a sequential decline in retail unit sales in the fourth quarter due to industry and seasonal patterns. But it guided that it would still achieve its third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted Ebitda.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.