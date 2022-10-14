(Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. is suing to reverse a decision by Michigan to suspend one of its vending machine-like dealerships over alleged violations of state law.

The Tempe, Arizona-based used-car retailer called the state’s action “illegal and irresponsible,” and asked the court to compel officials to work with the company to resolve any disputes as quickly as possible. The dealership shouldn’t be shuttered over “what amounts to technical paperwork violations,” Carvana said Friday in a statement.

The Michigan Department of State on Oct. 7 suspended the license of a Carvana location in a Detroit-area suburb, alleging violations such as “destroying title applications,” failure to maintain proper odometer records, improperly issuing temporary registrations and not providing records in a timely manner.

Carvana’s lawsuit was filed Oct. 13. A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company’s shares fell 6.9% at 2:12 p.m. in New York. Carvana plunged 92% this year through Thursday’s close.

