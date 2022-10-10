(Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. is pushing back against a decision by Michigan authorities to suspend operations at one of its vending machine-like dealerships due to alleged violations of state law.

The Tempe, Arizona-based used-car retailer said Monday in a statement that most paperwork issues have been corrected and it will address further concerns through consultation, legal code changes or unspecified courtroom remedies. It called Michigan’s action unnecessarily harsh for what it described as minor administrative issues.

“We reject the Michigan Secretary of State’s allegations as baseless and reckless and we strongly disagree with the state’s heavy-handed and abrupt effort to shut down a growing Michigan business with tens of thousands of customers over what amounts to technical, paperwork violations involving title and transfer issues,” a Carvana spokesperson said in the emailed statement.

The Michigan Department of State issued the suspension on Friday targeting Carvana’s dealership in a Detroit-area suburb, alleging violations such as “destroying title applications,” failure to maintain proper odometer records, improperly issuing temporary registrations and not providing records in a timely manner.

“These continued violations create an ongoing imminent threat to the public health, safety or welfare of the public, requiring emergency action,” the agency said.

Shares of Carvana fell 5.5% Monday to close at $18.21. The stock is down 92% this year.

The suspension was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.