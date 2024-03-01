Carvana Tightens Lending Standards Even as It Staffs Up Ahead of Lower Interest Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Faced with higher delinquency rates, online car retailer Carvana Co. has tightened its lending standards even as it prepares for falling interest rates to bring greater sales later this year.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company, known for its vending-machine towers, is requiring higher down payments from customers and placing limits on maximum payments as it joins other firms that are seeing debtors fall behind, Chief Financial Officer Mark Jenkins told Bloomberg News in an interview.

“We’re seeing delinquencies and losses across the industry that are higher than they were prior to the pandemic,” Jenkins said, which led Carvana to become more selective about who it lends to.

“Over the past several months, we have trimmed the bottom quintile of our internal credit score by about a third,” he said.

According to the New York Federal Reserve, the percentage of US auto loans that were 90 days or more delinquent rose to 2.66% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 2.37% at the beginning of 2020 and a 15-year average of 2.16%.

The combination of rising used-vehicles prices and higher interest rates have increased costs for consumers since the pandemic, Jenkins said.

Carvana was founded in 2012 as a subsidiary of DriveTime Automotive Group Inc., a second-hand car dealership that used to promise “everyone is approved” for auto loans.

In 2022, Ernie Garcia II and Ernie Garcia III, the father-and-son duo behind Carvana, saw their wealth tumble almost 80% as the attraction of online car sales faded with the pandemic and the Federal Reserve began to hike interest rates to battle inflation, causing Carvana’s stock to drop.

After years of losses, Carvana on Feb. 23 reported $150 million in net income for 2023 and booked $10.8 billion in total revenue for the year, down from about $13.6 billion in 2022. The company would have booked a net loss of over $700 million for 2023 had it not had a one-time gain of $878 million from extinguishing over $1.3 billion in debt as part of a restructuring.

Yet Wall Street does see green shoots. Gross profit per unit in 2023 rose to $5,511, up from $3,022 the year before. Selling, administrative and general expenses per unit were $5,741 in 2023, down from $6,636 a year earlier. Carvana shares have risen 43% in the first two months of this year. The stock gained as much as 8.2% during trading in New York on Friday.

Along with many market watchers, the company expects interest rates to come down this year. Jenkins said this should “directionally” help the company toward profitable growth as car sales pick up.

Carvana forecasts adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization above $100 million for the first quarter of 2024. It reported adjusted Ebitda of $60 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Hiring Again

The company, which shrank its headcount to 13,700 full- and part-time employees in 2023 — down from over 21,000 in 2021 — is beginning to hire again.

Carvana lists over 600 open positions on its website, most of those in operations, including logistics and transportation, customer care and reconditioning. The company is also growing its network of vending machines, opening its 39th tower nationwide in San Diego, California, on Feb. 28.

Despite last year’s debt restructuring, Carvana continues to operate a highly levered business, reporting net debt of $5.1 billion for 2023. Interest payments rose to $632 million in the past year, up from $486 million a year earlier, according to its earnings release.

“The biggest issue remains their debt, even though they have restructured it,” said Joel Levington, director for credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence. “They need to find a mechanism to improve the balance sheet,” he said.

The company will continue to securitize consumer loans in 2024, Jenkins said, adding that Carvana issued nine securitizations in 2023 and one in the first quarter of this year.

Those securitizations have raised questions from analysts. “The value of some of these loans they sell can’t be ascertained for 10 years, until the final default rates are known,” said Douglas Arthur, a managing director at Huber Research Partners LLC.

“Other companies are believed to take a much more conservative approach,” Arthur said. But for Carvana, “it’s a huge part of their earnings.”

(Updates for additional debtor context, share price from second paragraph)

