Protests over vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions widened across Canada, with truck blockades halting commercial traffic at critical border crossings into Detroit and in Alberta.

Hong Kong will limit gatherings on private premises for the first time, as it fights an unprecedented virus outbreak. On Tuesday, authorities turned to stricter measures, using a Covid Zero strategy that’s been abandoned in much of the rest of the world.

Canada-Style Protest in the U.S.: NYT (7:22 a.m. HK)

Plans for a demonstration by truckers in the U.S. similar to the one in Canada appear to be gaining momentum, aided by online supporters, the New York Times reported. The route and timing of the demonstration, meant to protest pandemic restrictions in the U.S., was set to be announced on Tuesday evening, said Brian Brase, a trucker who is organizing the American effort.

Gates Writes Book on Pandemic Prevention (2 p.m. NY)

Bill Gates, the billionaire philanthropist whose foundation has focused on efforts to fight the coronavirus, is planning a May 3 release for a book on how to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic is the last great global plague.

“Whenever I see the suffering that Covid has created — every time I read about the latest death toll or hear about someone who lost their job or drive by a school that is closed — I can’t help but think: We don’t have to do this again,” he wrote in a blog post announcing the publication of “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic.”

The book will cover lessons learned from the pandemic, as well as tools and innovations needed to save lives and stop pathogens early. It will discuss his views on vaccines and on what it has felt like to become the target of conspiracy theories.

J&J Plant Stops Making Vaccine, NYT Says (11 a.m. NY)

A crucial Johnson & Johnson plant has stopped making its Covid vaccine, though the company says it has millions of doses in inventory, the New York Times reported.

J&J’s easy-to-deliver Covid-19 shot is the vaccine of choice for much of the developing world. Yet the U.S. company, which has already fallen far behind on its deliveries to poorer countries, late last year quietly shut down the only plant making usable batches of the vaccine, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the decision whom it didn’t identify.

The facility, in the Dutch city of Leiden, has instead been making an experimental but potentially more profitable vaccine to protect against an unrelated virus, according to the Times.

The halt is temporary — the Leiden plant is expected to start churning out the Covid vaccine again after a pause of a few months — and it is not clear whether it has had an impact on vaccine supplies yet, thanks to stockpiles, according to the newspaper.

Canada Vaccine Protests Widen (9:45 a.m. NY)

Protests over vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions widened across Canada, with truck blockades halting commercial traffic at critical border crossings including the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit.

The structure that connects to Windsor, Ontario, was shut down in both directions late Monday. The land crossing is the most important link for goods moving between Canada and the U.S. and a crucial artery for auto parts suppliers and manufacturers.

Another border crossing at Coutts, Alberta, which had already been partly blocked by truckers, was also completely closed for a time, the Canadian border agency said. It’s the main route for the province’s commercial vehicles bound for the U.S. and one of the busiest border posts in western Canada.

The blockades represent a potentially dramatic escalation for protests that began in late January when a convoy of truckers moved into Ottawa, paralyzing Canada’s capital. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that the demonstrators threatened to hobble the economy and undermine democracy.

Pfizer Drops as Guidance Falls Short (9:32 a.m. NY)

Pfizer shares dropped on Tuesday after the drugmaker’s sales and guidance fell short of analysts’ estimates. Some key franchises outside of its Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral pill missed expectations.

The New York-based drugmaker sees adjusted 2022 earnings of $6.35 to $6.55 a share, according a statement Tuesday, while analysts had estimated $6.65. Revenue will top out at $102 billion, Pfizer said, compared with the average analyst estimate of $106 billion.

The disconnect between Wall Street expectations and the company forecasts showed the outsize hopes investors have for the drugmaker’s products.

Austria Further Eases Restrictions (6:17 a.m. NY)

Austria will further ease restrictions over the weekend, allowing the unvaccinated to access services, including hairdressers, with a negative virus test, and removing capacity constraints at events. A law on mandatory inoculations remains in place, with authorities starting to impose fines next month.

