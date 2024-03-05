(Bloomberg) -- Yellowstone Capital, a pioneer in a form of high-risk lending called merchant cash advance, was sued by New York’s attorney general for $1.4 billion for allegedly making illegal loans to small businesses.

For years, Yellowstone lent money at rates that exceeded usury limits – sometimes more than 800% annualized, according to the lawsuit filed in New York state court in Manhattan Tuesday. Like other cash-advance companies, Yellowstone claimed those rules didn’t apply because the transactions were “advances” on businesses’ future revenue rather than loans.

They “pretended to offer a helping hand, but instead provided only illegal, ultra-high-interest loans,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

Yellowstone, founded in 2009 by Yitzhak Stern and David Glass, a former stock trader who pleaded guilty to insider trading charges, was one of the biggest players in the industry, which took off after the financial crisis. Yellowstone advanced more than $500 million in 2017 alone. Originally based in New York’s financial district, then Jersey City, New Jersey, its salesmen worked the phones to pitch cash advances to florists, pizzerias, truckers and other small businesses.

New York is suing dozens of companies and people related to Yellowstone, which it called a “fraudulent operation” and a “predatory lending scheme.” The state is seeking the recovery of $1.4 billion in interest and fees and a lifetime ban from the industry for Glass. Five people associated with Yellowstone have already agreed to settlements totaling $3.4 million, the attorney general said.

Lawyers who have represented Yellowstone, Glass and Stern in the past either didn’t immediately respond to questions or declined to comment. Glass shed his ownership of Yellowstone in 2015 and only informally consulted with Stern after that, Glass said in a filing in a different lawsuit.

At the center of the lawsuit is whether the transactions Yellowstone called cash advances are in fact loans. The advances generally required daily payments. The company has said in court that those payments were flexible and depended on how much revenue the business received. But, according to the attorney general, Yellowstone actually collected fixed daily payments and used “fraudulent measures” to ensure borrowers paid no matter what.

Yellowstone was also once the biggest user of “confessions of judgment” filed in New York state courts, an aggressive method of obtaining judgments against delinquent borrowers. Bloomberg News published a series of stories in 2018 that found these contracts were abused by lenders to seize the cash in borrowers’ bank accounts without notice or evidence. The use of confessions was curtailed by a change in state law in 2019.

The series prompted a flurry of investigations, some of which have taken years to resolve. In December 2022, Yellowstone agreed to pay $5.6 million to settle allegations by New Jersey’s attorney general that it deceived businesses, and to forgive all the debt owed by customers from the state – about $22 million. In 2021, the company agreed to pay $9.8 million to settle a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit alleging that it tricked business owners and took money from their accounts without permission.

Other cash-advance companies that used confessions of judgment have also run into trouble with authorities since the Bloomberg stories were published. The principals of Par Funding were charged by US prosecutors last year with securities fraud, extortionate collection of credit and other crimes. They’ve pleaded not guilty. Another lender, Jonathan Braun, who was freed from prison by Donald Trump in the final days of his presidency, was ordered on Feb. 6 to pay $20 million after being sued by the FTC. The same day, New York’s attorney general won a $77.3 million judgment against Braun, some associates and their companies.

Yellowstone purportedly ceased operations in 2021. But it simply rebranded itself as Delta Bridge Funding and continued making similar illegal loans, according to the attorney general.

The case is New York v. Yellowstone Capital LLC, New York State Supreme Court, New York County (Manhattan).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.