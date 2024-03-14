(Bloomberg) -- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. said it wants to begin flight tests of its new air taxi prototype ahead of a public display at the Farnborough Air Show this summer, setting up a tight deadline to meet the schedule as it continues to burn through cash.

The company said in a shareholder letter and annual report that it plans to complete final assembly of its VX4 prototype in coming weeks and move to flight testing ahead of the air show in July. It had initially targeted early 2024 to build the prototype following the crash of an earlier model, though the process has taken longer due to the advances in technology, a spokesman said.

“This aircraft will be faster and quieter than our first prototype, and is a big step forwards towards certification,” founder and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Fitzpatrick said in the shareholder letter.

The company is among a group of electric vertical take-off and landing firms racing to bring their products to service. Rival Volocopter also targets flying in July at the Paris Olympics, but its plan to carry paying passengers faces steepening odds as time runs out to secure the required approvals.

Vertical said it plans to conduct piloted flight tests ahead of the show, which takes place every two years in Farnborough south of London.

In the annual report, Vertical also pointed to the risk to its going concern status posed by the need for additional funding. The company said it has enough cash to get to the second quarter of 2025 following an injection of $50 million in funding from Fitzpatrick, while requiring further funds to continue operating beyond that date.

