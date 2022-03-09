Canadian companies are selling bonds at the fastest pace on record even as they have to pay higher borrowing costs in a market that has been roiled by rate hikes and global geopolitical uncertainty.

Financial institutions are leading Canadian corporations in raising over $114 billion (US$89 million) by issuing bonds in the domestic and international credit markets so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That far exceeds the $43.57 billion raised in the same a period a year earlier and $53.56 billion in 2015, the previous record.

“The recent flurry of activity is likely a function of the current state of markets and expectations that things could get worse, so issuers are grabbing liquidity when available,” said David Loh, head of capital markets at HSBC Securities Canada. “I think a lot of issuers are looking at their plans not only for the next quarter, but for the year, and pulling forward financing activity as windows open over concerns we could see a more severe market dislocation later in the year.”

Corus Entertainment raised $250 million by issuing high-yield bonds maturing in eight years on Feb. 23, hours before Russia started the invasion of Ukraine, unleashing a spike of volatility. The bonds, which were priced at par to yield 6 per cent, are quoted at around $99.6 cents, according to Bloomberg Valuation bid prices Wednesday.

“The book was done within two hours, which was very fortuitous,” Corus Chief Financial Officer John Gossling said in an interview. “We had to get a little more flexible just in terms of pricing and in terms of size of the deal,” said Gossling, adding that his priority was pushing out duration by raising debt due in eight years, which will be used to repay some bank debt.

Corus, which operates television and radio stations across Canada, is also negotiating new terms for its credit facilities with banks, including an extension of maturity, said Gossling. The deal, which is expected to close within weeks, “will put us in a good spot for the next few years,” he said.

Early this week, Rogers Communications Inc. also had to meet demanding investor terms to get its deal done. The telecom company raised almost US$10.4 billion by selling bonds in U.S. and Canadian dollars in nine parts to to repay loans for the planned acquisition of smaller rival Shaw Communications Inc. The new issue concessions, or the extra yield over the issuer’s fair value ahead of the announcement of the transaction, varied between 20 and over 30 basis points for the four tranches denominated in loonies, according to two people familiar with the matter.

For context, Bank of Nova Scotia priced $2.25 billion of 5-year bonds with a new issue concession of about 10 basis points, in the first widely marketed transaction after a one-week hiatus after the start of the war in Ukraine triggered a steady increase in risk spreads.

The extra yield investors demand to hold investment-grade corporate bonds in loonies instead of government securities reached 153.8 basis points Tuesday, the widest since June 2020. Spreads have widened over 22 basis points since the start of the war. All-in yield of the index reached 3.23 per cent on Tuesday, the highest since April 2020.

“Volatility will continue throughout the year,” said Tamara Lawson, chief financial officer at BCI QuadReal Realty, which issued $400 million of green bonds last month to prefund a debt maturity due later this year. “And that’s why I think kind of monitoring things and timing is going to be important for issuers.”