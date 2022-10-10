(Bloomberg) -- Multi-asset funds are the latest casualty of the British pension industry’s dash for cash.

Funds run by major asset managers, including Aviva Plc and Schroders Plc, have recorded hundreds of millions of pounds in net outflows since Sept. 23, when the UK government announced a package of unfunded tax cuts that sent the price of gilts tumbling.

After pensions dumped government and corporate bonds to cover their derivative positions in the early days of the turmoil, they are now scouring their portfolios for other assets to sell as they rebuild cash buffers in case of another plunge in gilts.

Diversified return and multi-asset funds are among the holdings that pension funds are now looking to exit, according to consultants, fund managers and institutional sales staff.

The far-reaching effects of the gilt market’s near-crash will become clearer over the coming weeks as pension funds try and raise more collateral, said Anil Shenoy, head of UK institutional at fund manager Janus Henderson Group Plc. “This could result in significant outflows from some growth assets, particularly those which offer daily liquidity such as diversified growth or multi asset funds as illiquid assets cannot be sold easily,” he said.

Breathing Space

The Bank of England has pledged to buy as much as £65 billion in government bonds to stabilize the gilt market until the end of this week, and expanded those efforts on Monday by agreeing to lend against a wider range of assets such as corporate bonds.

The measures give breathing space to fund managers using liability-driven investments, a popular strategy in the £1.8 trillion defined-benefit pension industry. With many using derivatives to keep their assets and liabilities balanced, they had been trapped in a loop that forced them to put up collateral when government bond prices plunged, and many sold bonds to raise cash, sending prices even lower.

“It is more stabilized currently but trustees will be thinking, ‘where does that leave me?’” said Rachael Healey, partner at law firm RPC. “They will need to rebalance everything and make sure they have hedging in place” before the BOE withdraws support, she said.

Among the multi-asset funds affected by the hunt for liquid assets is Aviva’s £2.4 billion Multi Strategy Target Return fund, which has seen clients pulling around £400 million since Sept. 23. Its assets dropped by around 12% on Sept. 29 alone, the day after the BOE intervention.

“Unlike many other strategies used by pension funds, AIMS was able to meet significant redemption requests promptly and with minimal disruption,” said an Aviva spokesperson. “While it is disappointing to lose assets, we were pleased to be able to assist our clients during a period of market stress.”

Schroders has seen around £400 million of net outflows from its £2.8 billion from Diversified Growth strategy. A spokesperson said the fund has daily liquidity and a diversified investor base, with defined benefit pensions representing less than half of its assets.

Baillie Gifford’s Diversified Growth fund, which is popular with pension portfolios, has lost around half a billion pounds in the past two weeks from net withdrawals, with outflows accelerating after Sept. 28, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Baillie Gifford declined to comment. Multi-asset strategies run by other asset managers have also been hit, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Overall, UK pension funds have liquidated assets worth tens of billions of pounds, according to Nikesh Patel, head of client solutions at Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth management firm.

