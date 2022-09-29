(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

Boring is beautiful this year as investors rush to the relative safety (and higher yields) of exchange-traded funds that hold short-term treasuries. But what exactly is inside them? And what are the risk-rewards of the most popular ones?

On this episode of Trillions, we look at cash-like ETFs with reporter Katie Griefeld and James Seyffart of Bloomberg Intelligence. We also dig into inflation and the world of currency ETFs.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.