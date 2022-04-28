(Bloomberg) -- The torrent of cash for anything related to cutting carbon emissions mean green bonds will remain a cheaper source of financing, according to Barclays Plc.

The greenium -- the yield discount that green bonds offer relative to conventional bonds -- will hover around four to five basis points for the rest of the year, analysts including Charlotte Edwards said, noting it will vary by markets.

Barclays says cash for green bonds is coming from a wide swath of investors, including managers of regular, non-ESG focused funds who are trying to meet high-profile net-zero targets. The analysts say regular investors are looking at two bonds from the same company -- one green and the other conventional -- and picking the green one because it helps lower their calculated “portfolio emissions.”

“Some investors tell us that they use green bonds to reduce portfolio-level emissions by attributing lower emissions to these bonds than to non-green bonds from the same issuer,” they wrote in a note to clients. “This should encourage switches from non-green to green bonds as more asset managers set net-zero commitments.”

ESG Demand

There is growing evidence that green bonds can be sold by issuers at a slightly cheaper rate than normal debt, and that they also have a slightly higher price in secondary-market trading. That reflects demand for ESG assets amid growing regulatory scrutiny, though some investors have balked at higher prices for products with the same credit and duration risk as peers.

The quality of green bonds could impact relative valuations in the future as best in-class ESG debt outperforms, the Barclays analysts said. They agree with others in the market that debt which aligns with the European green bond standard once it is finalized will have a particularly large greenium.

Barclays also found no evidence of green-bond outperformance in the recent debt selloff. ESG bond indexes have underperformed broader gauges, though like-for-like comparisons are difficult given differences in duration and sector composition.

