(Bloomberg) -- The bond market’s losses since 2021 have been so severe that they all but wiped out any extra gains over cash over the past decade.

The Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, which includes Treasuries and investment-grade corporate debt, returned 15% to investors in the 10 years through February, compared with 14% in Treasury bills, the equivalent of cash.

Investors have been better off staying in T-bills for the past one-, three- and five-year periods. Most of the underperformance in bonds came in 2022 when the Federal Reserve began an aggressive string of rate increases that led to a record 13% loss in the Bloomberg benchmark.

The challenge for investors now is to decide when to move into longer-duration bonds.

Three-month bills are yielding about 5.4%, or more than 100 basis points above the 10-year. For every day that passes without the Fed moving toward policy easing, cash will continue to return more than bonds. Traders have already pushed back expectations for the first rate cut to June from March, and penciled in a less-aggressive easing cycle, following stronger-than-estimated economic and inflation data.

Timing Is Everything

Yet, switching too late to bonds means investors would lose the opportunity to lock in yields near levels they haven’t seen in 17 years.

For William Eigen, who runs the $9.5 billion JPMorgan Strategic Income Opportunities Fund, the choice is easy: about 60% of his fund was in cash.

Even if the Fed lowers rates by 100 basis points, he says T-bills would be still yielding more than the current longer-maturity bonds. So the incentive to take interest-rate and credit risks in the fixed-income market is low.

“I’ve never been paid so much in my career to do so little,” Eigen said about keeping his investment in cash.

His fund has gained about 0.9% this year, compared with a decline of 1.7% in the Bloomberg bond index. Over the five-year period, the fund returned 11%, more than triple the benchmark’s 3% gain

Until 2021, bonds investors had enjoyed a four-decade bull market as 10-year yields tumbled to less than 1% during the 2020 pandemic from a peak of nearly 16% in 1981. In comparison, for much of the period since the global financial crisis, cash was seen as “trash” as the Fed pinned borrowing costs near zero.

Game Changer

In the decade through 2020, the Bloomberg bond index returned 3.8% annually, compared with 0.7% in T-bills. That changed with the pandemic as soaring inflation prompted the Fed to raise its target rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest since 2001. Bonds crashed and cash became an investable asset class again.

Last year, investors poured more than $1 trillion into money-market funds — which invest in cash equivalents such as T-bills and commercial paper. An additional $172 billion has flown in since the start of the year, pushing the total assets in the funds above $6 trillion for the first time.

Ed Al-Hussainy, a global rates strategist at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, cautioned that the risk-reward of hoarding cash is no longer as compelling as when inflation was surging and the Fed was lifting rates.

“The marginal risk attached to the dollar invested in a cash fund today is very different” now that the Fed has signaled rates have peaked, he said. “Your reinvestment risk here is materially higher. Extending duration makes a lot of sense.”

As 10-year yields have more than doubled in the past two years, bonds are attractive and have more room to absorb potential capital losses, Al-Hussainy said. Those yields have to rise about 60 basis points to 4.8% to offset the annual coupon income, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“You’re starting with yields that are much higher,” said he. “It gives you a much nicer buffer.”

