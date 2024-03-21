(Bloomberg) -- For Cisco Systems Inc., the $28 billion acquisition of Splunk Inc. marks not only its biggest diversification effort to date but a historic shift to a net debt capital position designed to bolster growth and shareholder returns.

The San Jose, California-based provider of information technology and networking gear funded the Splunk transaction with a mix of cash, commercial paper and long-term debt, including $13.5 billion in bonds last month. Cisco joined a flurry of recent borrowers tapping the investment-grade market to finance mergers and acquisitions.

In doing so, Cisco left behind three decades of operating with a net cash position, having no urgent plans to reduce its debt following the closing of the deal this week — about half a year earlier than expected.

“We will have the ability over time to make a decision on delevering or just continuing to keep that debt outstanding depending on where rates go,” Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren said in an interview. He added that Cisco will focus on disciplined capital allocation and investments in growth rather than “specifically going after delevering,” and declined to provide a target ratio for Cisco’s debt.

Shareholder Returns

Cisco has pledged to spend $5 billion a year on share buybacks, in addition to $6.5 billion a year on dividend payments, which will consume a large portion of the $14 billion to $15 billion in free cash flow that the company generates every year. It reported $13.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents for the fiscal quarter ended Jan. 27, up from $9 billion during the prior-year period.

“We had committed to be more steady with our share buybacks,” Herren said. “When you set it on a consistent level and keep it there, it is much easier for analysts to model.” The company announced a dividend increase of a penny a quarter in its latest earnings release.

“Them holding debt seems to be a shift in their capital structure strategy. They have never been in a net debt situation,” said Woo Jin Ho, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, pointing to data going back to 1994.

Offering 30-year and 40-year tranches as part of its recent bond sale indicates the company might be open to having a net debt position if investors and ratings firms don’t push back against it, the analyst said.

S&P Global Ratings gave Cisco a AA- grade for its recent bonds, while Moody’s Ratings assigned an A1 rating.

A decision on whether, when and how much to reduce debt will depend on the outlook for monetary policy and cash holdings, Herren said. “Right now, there’s not a big gap between the cost of debt or the interest rate you can earn on cash on the balance sheet,” he said.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged, with traders paring back their bets on interest rate cuts this year. The Fed’s decision won’t have a big impact on the company’s business decisions, Herren said.

Splunk Integration

The company is now turning fully to the integration of Splunk, which will focus on boosting revenue, including by having both sales teams collaborate. Splunk provides data observability services that monitor internal systems for network health and cybersecurity risks.

Cisco and Splunk plan to announce some combined products soon, Herren said. “I don’t see any cost synergies in the first six to 12 months,” he added.

Last month, Cisco said it intends to lay off about 5% of its global workforce, which stood at nearly 85,000 at the end of the fiscal year ended July 29, following weaker sales of networking hardware to business customers. Splunk unveiled cutbacks in November.

Herren said the company doesn’t see the need for further cost reductions.

Splunk will help Cisco grow its capabilities in artificial intelligence, the CFO said, and strengthen its recurring revenue. After the acquisition, more than half of Cisco’s revenue will be based on subscriptions, up from about 50% now, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.