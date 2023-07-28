(Bloomberg) -- The Arab Monetary Fund is extending a $616 million loan to Egypt to help improve the efficiency of the cash-strapped North African nation’s financial and banking sectors.

The AMF, a regional development body dedicated to providing financial stability in member nations, said the agreement is aimed at bettering the payment-systems infrastructure, financial inclusion and regulatory framework in the North African country, according to a statement Friday.

Egypt is awaiting a review by the International Monetary Fund about a 46-month, $3 billion rescue program, though it may be dependent on the country enacting more wide-ranging reforms pledged in return, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year.

The IMF deal is a vital component of Egypt’s efforts to turn around an economy that was tipped into crisis by the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country is experiencing its worst foreign-currency crunch and fastest inflation rate in years.

