(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA’s shares fell close to a record low on Wednesday after the company said it raised a 350 million-euro ($347 million) bridge loan, raising worries it may have been at risk of breaching debt covenants at the end of the month without it.

The French retailer got antitrust and foreign investment approvals to complete the sale of the GreenYellow SAS unit on Oct. 18 at the latest, Casino said in a statement late on Tuesday. With the sale, it also announced a surprise advance payment by US hedge fund Farallon Capital.

The pre-financing deal “shows how uncertain the grocer was about its ability to meet its third-quarter covenant at end of September,” Bryan Garnier analyst Clement Genelot wrote in emailed comments.

Casino didn’t disclose the interest it will pay on the Farallon loan. The grocer’s “financial projections are consistent with compliance of our covenants, as it has been the case for all previous quarters,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The stock fell as much as 5.1% on Wednesday is down 52% this year, amid renewed worries that the debt at the company’s French operations remains stubbornly high.

GreenYellow Sale

The owner of the Franprix and Monoprix banners in July signed an option to sell control of renewable energy provider unit to Ardian SAS for 1.1 billion euros in a bid to reduce its 15 billion-euro debt pile. Casino’s net proceeds are expected to be 600 million euros.

The Farallon loan may be immediately used for the buyback of unsecured bonds trading at discount. Notes due in April 2027 are indicated at 54 cents on the euro, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Such pre-financing agreement is clearly not common,” Genelot said in a note to clients. In our view, it tends to prove that Casino was on the edge of covenant breach for 3Q 2022. The recurring covenant issue will come back as soon as in 1Q 2023 and 3Q 2023.”

The company plans to reinvest 165 million euros in GreenYellow, alongside other shareholders Tikehau Capital, Bpifrance and Ardian.

Farallon invested more than 100 million euros in convertible bonds linked to GreenYellow earlier this year.

