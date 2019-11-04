(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard Perrachon SA and Intermarche owner Les Mousquetaires SAS are being probed by the European Union over possible collusion that stemmed from a supermarket pact.

The French grocery chains are suspected of coordinating on how they built out their store networks and set pricing, potentially going "beyond the purpose" of a 2014 joint procurement alliance for branded products, the European Commission said in an emailed statement on Monday. The opening of a probe can eventually lead to hefty cartel fines for companies.

While regulators don’t forbid buying alliances between retailers, such pacts create "multiple contacts” that may lead them to collude on sales activities, the EU warned. It raided Casino and Intermarche in 2017 and again in May. EU cartel rules don’t allow companies to swap commercially sensitive information.

Casino, which owns the Franprix and Monoprix chains in France, is in talks with banks to extend credit facilities and has agreed to limit future dividend payments as it wrestles with its debt load. As its market share shrinks in France, short sellers have targeted the retailer, saying distressed parent Rallye SA is relying on unreasonably high dividends to survive. Rallye and Casino’s other parent companies obtained creditor protection earlier this year.

