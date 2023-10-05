(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA has entered into a lock-up agreement with a consortium of investors led by Daniel Kretinsky and a majority of its secured creditors to move forward with a restructuring plan.

The French grocer plans to request an accelerated safeguard procedure later this month that will enable the plan to be approved with the support of some stakeholders while imposing it on those that dissent, it said in a filing on Thursday.

The lock-up agreement is a confirmation of an agreement in principle reached in July with Kretinsky’s investor group, which provides for a €1.2 billion ($1.26 billion) equity injection and the conversion of all of Casino’s unsecured debt and part of its secured debt into equity. The plan envisages a €6.1 billion reduction in the company’s financial indebtedness.

Unsecured bondholders have so far not signed the lock-up agreement but have until Oct. 11 to do so and benefit from a support fee to be paid to them in cash. The agreement has been signed by creditors holding 75% of Casino’s term loan B, principal commercial banking groups and some creditors beneficially holding 92% of revolving credit facilities, as well as 58% of the holders of secured notes issued by Quatrim, the company said.

Upon completion of the restructuring, which is expected in the first quarter of 2024, Rallye SA will lose control of Casino, and the consortium will take the reins.

Besides the approval of the accelerated safeguard by the Commercial Court of Paris, the deal still needs regulatory clearance, and receipt of an independent expert report confirming the fairness of the financial terms of the restructuring for Casino shareholders.

Jean-Charles Naouri, chief executive officer of Casino and, until completion of the restructuring, controlling shareholder of the company, called the signing of the lock-up agreement “a major milestone.”

The restructuring plan “creates a favorable framework for the sustainability of the group’s activities, the continuation of jobs and head offices, and the continued development of all its brands,” he said in the statement.

Casino also said today that the last four weeks trading have shown some recovery in customer numbers and volumes for its supermarkets.

