(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA’s parent company Rallye SA was placed in creditor protection, people familiar with the matter said, as Chairman Jean-Charles Naouri scrambles to save the debt-burdened group from collapse.

Rallye, saddled with 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of debt, filed for a French court procedure called “sauvegarde,” which gives it at least six months to plan a debt restructuring, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. During the process, Rallye and retailer Casino will keep the same management team, they said.

Helene Bourbouloux and Frederic Abitbol have been appointed to represent the company throughout the proceedings, the people said.

Officials at Rallye and Casino declined to comment on the matter.

The move follows the suspension of trading in shares of Casino and holding companies Rallye SA, Finatis SA, and Fonciere Euris SA in Paris on Thursday.

The companies have came under attack from short sellers who say the multi-tiered ownership structure hides the group’s true financial state as it wrestles with more than $10 billion of debt. Casino shares have lost more than 70 percent of their value in the past five years as the group’s complex financial structure was criticized by hedge funds including Carson Block’s Muddy Waters.

The declining value of Casino -- which operates French retailer Monoprix as well as supermarkets throughout Colombia and Brazil -- has made it increasingly difficult for Naouri to service debts and fight off the short sellers. Shares in Casino fell as much as 8.3% on Thursday before being suspended.

A deleveraging plan that saw the group sell off more than 1.5 billion euros in real estate as well as unprofitable big-box stores has not been enough to dispel investors’ concern that Casino’s teetering pyramid of listed companies was headed for collapse. Casino earmarked another 1 billion euros in assets for sale in March.

Rallye’s credit-default swaps, the derivative contracts that protect creditors against a default, rose to 5,400 basis points Thursday, up from about 3,000 basis points the day before, according to ICE Derivatives data. An increase signals deterioration in perceptions of credit quality.

To contact the reporters on this story: Robert Williams in Paris at rwilliams323@bloomberg.net;Albertina Torsoli in Geneva at atorsoli@bloomberg.net;Luca Casiraghi in London at lcasiraghi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier, Frank Connelly

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.