(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA’s debt rating was cut further into junk territory by Standard & Poor’s, undermining the French grocer’s effort to reassure investors about its financial position.

S&P cut the rating one notch, to BB from BB+. The move steps up pressure on Casino to bolster its performance as it battles with short seller Muddy Waters Capital LLC, which has taken aim at the retailer’s complicated financing amid brutal price competition in France.

The cut followed a plunge in Casino’s shares on Friday when the hedge fund flagged a delayed regulatory filing by one of the retailer’s subsidiaries. The company shot back Monday that the ratings cut will have no impact on its liquidity and said it’s experiencing “good sales momentum.” The shares fell a further 1.1 percent in early Paris trading.

Investor concern about the debt levels of Casino and its parent, Rallye SA, have grown amid a rout in emerging-market currencies. Latin America provides more than 40 percent of the grocer’s revenue.

Rallye, through which Casino Chief Executive Officer Jean-Charles Naouri controls the retailer, needs to repay at least 670 million euros ($778 million) of bonds in October and 300 million euros in March. The more Casino’s shares fall, the less room Rallye has to maneuver, since its credit lines require it to pledge Casino shares as collateral.

“The recent significant drop in Casino’s share price, and widening of credit spreads at both Casino and its immediate and highly leveraged holding company Rallye, point to elevated refinancing and capital structure risks at Rallye,” S&P said.

S&P’s action doesn’t take into account the company’s plan to sell 1.5 billion euros of assets, the grocer said in a statement.

Casino’s debt and financial leverage have remained above S&P’s expectations for a BB+ rating for more than two years, despite good business momentum and management’s intentions to sell assets to reduce debt, the ratings agency said.

Stock Rebound

The stock has plunged more than 45 percent this year. Rallye’s 465 million euros of bonds due in April 2021 fell for a fifth day, down to 55 cents on the euro, the lowest since the notes were issued in 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Credit-default swaps insuring Rallye’s bonds against default for one year jumped to the equivalent of 3,557 basis points on Friday, the highest on record, and were little changed on Monday, data from CMA show. An increase signals deterioration in perceptions of credit quality.

Casino’s bonds also declined on Monday with the company’s 723 million euros of notes due January 2023 falling to 90 cents, the lowest since January 2016, Bloomberg data show.

Muddy Waters, run by short seller Carson Block, disclosed a bet against the stock in 2015, and other bears have piled in since. Almost a third of the company’s shares available for trading -- excluding Naouri’s stake -- have been sold short, the highest among European grocers, according to data compiled by IHS Markit Ltd.

On Monday, Casino gave more details about its finances after criticism by Muddy Waters on Friday.

Casino said it amended its half-year results presentation in response to questions raised in a recent meeting with investors. In a separate statement, the retailer gave a breakdown of the 2.1 billion euros in cash it held as of the end of June, and responded to several questions about working capital and whether the soccer World Cup was responsible for good July revenue figures.

“Our excellent performances in all banners persisted throughout the summer season,” Casino said. “They are due to the dynamic touristic season, the advantageous geographic positioning of our formats and our commercial innovations.”

