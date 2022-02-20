(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA’s renewable-energy arm GreenYellow may announce as soon as this week that it has raised financing of about 200 million euros ($226 million), according to people familiar with the transaction.

The financing will help fund growth before it carries out an initial public offering that was initially due to take place last year but was deferred due to market conditions, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the plans aren’t yet public.

The financing will help accelerate several GreenYellow projects, the people said, without elaborating on the specific plans. GreenYellow still aims to hold an IPO but no final decision has yet been made on the transaction, and an IPO will depend on market conditions, the people said.

A spokesman for the French grocer Casino declined to comment on the GreenYellow financing and on the unit’s IPO plans when contacted by phone on Sunday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.