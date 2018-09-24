(Bloomberg) -- France’s grocery sector was thrown into tumult Monday after Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA alleged it got approached about a merger by Carrefour SA, which denied making any proposal.

Casino, the embattled owner of Monoprix and Geant supermarkets, said just before midnight Sunday that its board held a meeting after being contacted by Carrefour about a possible combination. Four hours later, Carrefour shot back that the statement was groundless -- even as Casino stuck to its guns.

Casino shares fell as much as 3.1 percent early Monday in Paris, with Carrefour down as much as 0.8 percent.

The unusual exchange between two publicly traded companies marks the latest bizarre twist in the saga of Casino, whose shares have plunged 29 percent this year as the retailer battles with Muddy Waters Capital LLC and other short sellers. Hedge funds have taken aim at the retailer’s complicated financing, as supermarket operators wrestle with an increasingly competitive French grocery landscape.

On Monday morning, Casino stood by its overnight announcement, with a spokesman saying top executives of the two companies met on Sept. 12 for initial discussions. They talked about a combination without specifics and instructed lawyers to look into the possibilities, he said, but Casino’s board on Sunday afternoon decided not to pursue the matter.

A Carrefour bid for Casino “would make no sense,” said Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. The companies together sell about a third of France’s groceries and run almost three-quarters of its convenience stores, so antitrust regulators would force them to sell too many stores in France to make the deal work, he said.

Grocery Giant

Carrefour has lost its leading position in the French retail market in recent years and now sells 20.4 percent of the country’s groceries, according to Kantar Worldpanel data. Casino has an 11.6 percent share.

The current market leader is E. Leclerc, which has a 21.1 percent share.

Casino said in its statement that its board intends to take action to defend itself, and that the retailers have overlaps in France and Brazil that would pose obstacles to a combination. The company has already said it plans 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) worth of asset sales in a move to cut its debt.

The grocery operator also said its stock has been “subjected to coordinated downward speculative manipulations of an unprecedented scale” in past months. Investors have bet against more than a third of Casino’s freely traded shares, according to IHS Markit data.

Casino’s debt rating was cut further into junk territory by Standard & Poor’s this month.

For its part, Carrefour said it’s focused on the implementation of its 2022 transformation plan. “The difficulties faced by Casino and its controlling shareholder may not justify untimely, misleading and groundless communications,” the retailer said.

Carrefour said it’s reviewing legal options to stop the “innuendos.”

Retailers in France have been slashing prices to ward off competition from discounters. Carrefour has moved to beef up its e-commerce operations and formed an alliance with Tesco Plc to increase its leverage with suppliers.

Under Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour announced a plan to expand in organic and fresher produce. It also moved to boost efficiency by cutting 2,400 jobs at its headquarters near Paris and by selling or closing some underperforming stores.

