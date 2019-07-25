(Bloomberg) -- French supermarket retailer Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA took steps to encourage credit investors on Thursday by canceling next year’s dividend payment and accelerating a debt reduction plan.

The company said that it will reduce its net debt in France to less than 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) by the end of 2020, down from 2.9 billion euros currently. Bonds rose to their highest in one month after the announcement, while shares fell.

Casino is taking measures to rein in its debt load after its parent Rallye SA filed for protection from creditors in May to help save the group from collapse. Short sellers have targeted the company in the past year, saying that Rallye has relied on unreasonably high dividends to survive. Rallye is part of a string of indebted holding companies that allow Chief Executive Officer Jean-Charles Naouri to control the retailer.

“It’s the right time to accelerate paying down our debts,” Chief Financial Officer David Lubek said in a call with reporters. “All of this is being done in the interest of Casino. Rallye’s safeguard procedure is an opportunity.”

Lubek reiterated that the company is being managed independently of its controlling shareholder’s liquidity needs. Casino has not made a decision yet on its dividend policy for 2021, he said.

Casino’s creditors were encouraged by the plans for debt reduction with the retailer’s 900 million euros of notes due in March 2024 jumping 2 cents on the euro to 86 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The securities are recovering from a record low of 80 cents last month.

Still it isn’t plain sailing for the retailer. Casino’s market share is shrinking in France and it has lost access to some short-term financing after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the company to five levels below investment grade in May. Worldwide, Casino has net debt of 4.7 billion euros. Analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux drew attention to Casino’s free cash flow declining in France during the period and said the retailer drew down on a credit line in the first half which wasn’t expected.

The cost of credit protection on Casino’s bonds fell 50 basis points on Thursday but it remains elevated near a record high, showing a sign of stress, according to ICE Data Services.

Casino had been paying 3.12 euros a share in dividends every year since 2014, then cut that in half in 2019. The retailer said it’s saving 500 million euros from canceling dividend payments. In May Casino scrapped an interim dividend payment.

Trading profit was 347 million euros in the first half, short of analysts’ estimates. The company confirmed its 2019 guidance and raised its target for cost savings this year by 30% to 130 million euros.

Casino announced earlier this week that it would sell Indian Ocean unit Vindemia, and on Thursday said it approved a plan to reorganize its assets in Latin America. The retailer has also been selling loss-making hypermarkets to competitors and negotiating sale-and-leaseback arrangements with real estate investors.

