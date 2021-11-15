(Bloomberg) -- Casper Sleep Inc. surged more than 90%, its biggest intraday jump since the shares debuted last year, after arranging a buyout that will end its hapless tenure as a public company.

Durational Capital Management LP agreed to take the struggling mattress company private for $6.90 a share -- more than double what the stock fetched in the middle of last week -- but that’s still a far cry from the February 2020 initial public offering at $12. Casper has posted a loss every quarter since then, and recently had to seek a waiver from its lender.

The board of New York-based Casper unanimously approved the deal and insiders collectively holding a 28% stake plan to vote in favor of the transaction, according to a statement outlining the terms.

Philip Krim, the mattress-in-a-box company’s co-founder and outgoing chief executive, said the deal gives shareholders “the highest value for our stockholders while providing Casper with much-needed capital.” In a separate statement on the quarterly results, Krim blamed supply-chain disruptions and inflation for hurting the company’s cash position.

New Boss

Emilie Arel, the company’s president, is replacing Krim as CEO. The company ended the quarter with $43.1 million in cash and equivalents and withdrew its forecasts ahead of the deal, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter.

The rescue by Durational, a New York private equity firm specializing in consumer companies, didn’t come cheap. Terms of the deal include a bridge loan charging a floating rate of prime plus 6.75%, with a one-time, upfront fee of 1% as well as a 10% end-of-term fee. If the deal doesn’t close by March 15, Casper has to issue warrants equal to 40% of the outstanding amounts of the bridge loan.

Krim owned a 6.8% stake as of March, according to Bloomberg data. NEA Management Co. and Red Cart Ventures were listed as Casper’s top holders.

