(Bloomberg) -- Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA is studying a way of rejigging a bid for a stake in Autostrade per l’Italia SpA to ensure Italian companies keep control of the country’s largest toll highway operator.

The state-backed lender and investor is in talks with infrastructure fund F2i SGR SpA to present a joint offer for most of Atlantia SpA’s 88% shareholding, according to people familiar with the matter. The bid is still under consideration and other Italian funds could be involved, the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.

If successful, CDP’s offer would address growing political pressure to keep key infrastructure companies in mainly Italian hands. It would also end a dispute between the billionaire Benetton family -- which controls Atlantia -- and the government, sparked by the collapse of a bridge in Genoa that killed 43 people in 2018.

Spokespeople for CDP and F2i declined to comment.

Atlantia rose as much as 2.4% and was up 1% at 12:25 p.m. in Milan. The shares are down by about 25% this year.

During a briefing late Thursday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the negotiations over the toll-road network have been one of the hardest he has faced, but that the deal is moving ahead.

Over the past few months, Atlantia rejected two bids presented by CDP together with international funds Macquarie Group Ltd. and Blackstone Group Inc. The offers valued the stake at between 8.5 billion euros ($10.3 billion) and 9.5 billion euros, with CDP owning 40% of it and Macquarie and Blackstone having 30% each, according to people familiar with the matter. They would still be part of the revised bid.

Although the Benettons agreed to cede control of the highway company to investors led by CDP in July, the two sides have so far failed to reach a final deal amid differences over the value of the assets and legal issues.

An agreement with CDP would eliminate political risk, solve the debt problem in the holding company and ensure financial flexibility for Atlantia, Equita analyst Stefano Gamberini wrote in a note Friday.

Atlantia said Wednesday that its board will meet by mid-December to evaluate any bids received for its toll-road unit, and the new offer might be tabled by then, the people said.

