(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian President Pedro Castillo won an inaugural vote of confidence in congress for his newly-formed cabinet led by far-left Prime Minister Guido Bellido.

The opposition-dominated congress voted 73-50 in favor of the cabinet.

Winning the vote of confidence marks a significant political victory for the rural teacher and union activist who took office four weeks ago after stunning the Andean nation with his election victory. Congress had called for changes in various ministries, but the president merely forced out his first foreign minister, Hector Bejar, who was replaced by Oscar Maurtua, a foreign affairs minister under President Alejandro Toledo in the 2000s.

Bellido is under investigation for being an alleged apologist for terrorists and says he considers Cuba to be a democracy. Some of the most controversial cabinet members, including Bellido, are close to Vladimir Cerron, the Marxist neurosurgeon who leads Castillo’s party.

